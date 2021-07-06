Watch
Hungry Howie’s offers $1,000 after being robbed

Hungry Howie's Pizza
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jul 06, 2021
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Hungry Howie’s in Cedar Springs on 151 S. Main St NE was robbed on June 3 was by gunpoint.

The restaurant is offering $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible according to the Kent County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities report a 5’9 white man wearing a red bandanna, gray hoodie, and dark gray sweatpants flashed a gun before demanding cash and fleeing on foot.

No one was injured KSCO reports and those with information are asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6357 or submit a tip through the KCSO mobile app. Alternatively tips can be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

