Humane Society waives adoption fees for dogs waiting the longest

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is hoping to find homes for all 11 dogs that have waited over 30 days to be adopted. They have waived all adoption fees for their long-term pups until Tuesday evening.

“They're waiting for their loving homes," said Brianna Shahly, marketing and communications coordinator for Humane Society of West Michigan.

"And we know they're out there. It's just a matter of time until, you know, they can find the perfect home.”

A dog has to be with the Humane Society for longer than 30 days to be considered a "long-term dog". They currently have 11 dogs who meet that criteria.

"A lot of times our long-term pets are long-term just because they may want to be an only pet, or maybe they're older. There are lots of reasons why people overlook these animals,” Shahly said.

All 11 of their long-term dogs are ready to be adopted, with all fees waived until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Humane Society even put together their own takeoff on The Bachelorette show, creating a promotional video to introduce their furry faces to potential pet owners across West Michigan.

Once you find a dog you would like to add to your family, you are asked to put in a 1 page application. It's all a very painless process.

“It's a pretty simple, easy process. If you stop in, we'll get everything ready for you, and if the pup is right for you, they can go home with you same day,” Shahly said.

If you are interested in meeting with one of the long term dogs in person, you are asked to contact the Humane Society ahead of time, as most of these dogs have been temporarily placed in foster homes. The Humane Society will be able to arrange a meeting between you and the dog you're looking at adopting.