Hudsonville grad now wheelchair basketball national champion

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — While the country is in the thick of the NCAA college basketball tournament, a Hudsonville High School graduate and his team are already celebrating a big college basketball championship win.

Shaun Doss, a sophomore at the University of Alabama, is part of the wheelchair men's basketball team that won the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament last weekend in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

"It was kind of just a shock," Doss told FOX 17 Thursday. "You know, like, I didn't know what was happening at that point. I was kind of just trying to keep it cool...It feels really good, I mean, it feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders right now, and now I can just focus on school."

Shaun Doss

The No. 2-ranked Alabama men pulled out a win in the final moments of the game, beating No. 1-ranked Arizona 73-68.

Michelle Doss

Doss earned a full-ride scholarship to play basketball for the University of Alabama in 2021.

Shaun Doss

At just three years old, Doss was paralyzed from the waist down after a crash with a distracted driver. Now, he continues to prove that his ability to compete never wavered.

FOX 17 featured Doss back in 2021 as he used a racing wheelchair to compete in track and field.

In the past, he's also played with Mary Free Bed's basketball team.

For Doss, the biggest victory may be proving that he can do whatever he sets his mind to.

Michelle Doss

"Especially having the support that I do, you can make anything possible," he said. "Just thank you to everyone that has helped me— friends, family, teammates. I mean, they're just my second family now."

Michelle Doss

