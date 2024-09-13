HOW TO: Parking during ArtPrize and avoiding construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s major construction in downtown Grand Rapids, but if you plan ahead, you can avoid it and find parking for ArtPrize.

The intersection of Division Avenue at Fulton Street is closed, and Division Avenue is closed north of Library Street to Michigan Street.

But all downtown parking (ramps and DASH lots) are to the west of the closures, so here are the best ways to avoid the construction and find parking.

Note that traffic during ArtPrize is usually heavy.



Use freeways to approach downtown GR. This avoids being forced to find a way across the construction on Division Avenue north of Fulton Street.

Use the US-131 exits at Pearl Street, Market Avenue, and Wealthy Street. Use the I-196 exits at Ottawa Avenue and Lane Avenue. If you exit at College Avenue, be sure to use Michigan Street only.

All city parking ramps and DASH (Downtown Area SHuttle) lots are available. (DASH map; Interactive downtown GR parking map) One web page has all information on downtown parking, from locations of ramps and lots to street parking to prices: GR Parking page.

The most economical parking is available in the DASH lots. DASH buses are free and run every 15 minutes between the lots and many downtown locations. They run a circuit either clockwise or counterclockwise. Weeknights they run 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube