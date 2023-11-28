How to keep pets warm during cold temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pet owners are advised to take a few precautions as the weather becomes colder.

The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) says it’s important to give pets adequate shelter with proper insulation.

We’re told animals should be given dry bedding in the form of straw. Blankets and cloth are not recommended because they can get wet and become frozen.

Check pets’ drinking water every few hours to make sure it’s not frozen.

Lastly, KCAS urges the public to call Animal Control at 616-632-7310 if animals are visibly mistreated or neglected.

