How do fireworks companies ensure safety? Here's how it works in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Local officials say it takes months of preparation to try and guarantee their community's fireworks show goes off without any issues.

On Tuesday, FOX 17 got an inside look at how the process works ahead of Grandville’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

“When the show finishes and you hear people cheering, you just really feel like you've accomplished something great,” said Matthew Falk, a lead fireworks technician at Pyrotecnico, which puts on the city’s display. “Especially Fourth of July shows, to be able to celebrate our country and the freedoms that we have, it’s very gratifying.”

It was Pyrotecnico’s first display for Grandville, but as a 29-year veteran of the pyrotechnic industry, Falk says the steps taken for a show remain the same no matter where it happens.

“We have a safety meeting before we open the back of the truck and we talk through kind of what we're going to do,” Falk explained. “We figure out where we want to have the layout, so we're in a safe location. As the lead technician, I need to know where all my operators are at all times, so I can make sure no one's not accounted for if something were to happen. Our racks are really well built and we nail them together.”

A computer is used to electronically fire the shells. It includes an automatic kill switch if the operator lets go of the handle.

People in attendance also sit at least 500 feet away from where the fireworks are set off.

Mike May, Grandville’s fire chief, explains in the event of a mishap, the department keeps dozens of personnel close by.

“It’s a whole, all hands on deck event for us,” said May. “We have probably a dozen people dedicated strictly to the fireworks and another probably ten or 12-ish here at the fire station that could go either way.”

According to May, the city was contracted with Wolverine Fireworks Display, INC, which puts on Allegan’s show, up until this year, and never encountered any safety issues. He says a committee decided to part ways with the company because members liked Pyrotecnico's offered display better.

One firework at a time, May hopes the city can keep everybody happy and protected.

“Just trying to keep people out of their own way and make sure everybody stays safe through all these events,” May added.

