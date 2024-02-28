Home for teens aging out of the foster care system opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new home in Grand Rapids has opened for teens aging out of the foster care system. It's meant to serve as a supportive bridge as they transition into adulthood.

The program "Independent Living Plus" (ILP), operated by D.A. Blodgett - St. John's (DABSJ), is aimed at 16-to-19 year olds.

The home gives these teens independence while also offering them supportive services to get them ready to be out in the world on their own.

"Either they're, you know, just beginning that independence journey, they're 16, and they really need additional support, to build skills, or they're getting towards the end of that," said D.A. Blodgett - St. John's Director of Program Impact & Residential Services Holly Anderton.

Anderton said most of the youth are already independent, and the program gives them a chance to hone in on those skills to be successful.

"Many youth when they age out of the foster care system, you see homelessness as an issue for those youth, many of them will end up in the criminal justice system, and a lot of that when youth talk about they'll say they just had no support," said Anderton.

ILP is hoping to see less of those recurring issues by helping them navigate things they're learning to do on their own for the first time.

The teens have an independent living coach to help with any questions they have along the way like scheduling doctor's appointments, paying rent, arranging transportation and even buying groceries to cook meals.

"This program is really about them determining what is it that I need help with to be successful, what goals do I have, and then you have this cheerleader team around you really supporting you to achieve those goals, so whatever we can do to support them to get there, we do it," said Anderton.

The eight person home situated on DABSJ's campus is similar to a dorm.

Each teen gets their own room that locks and can also enjoy the shared living spaces like a kitchen, living room and a game room as well as a coaching area.

"We don’t have any set curfew. They are required to check in and out of the house, so we know at all times where they are for safety purposes. Aside from that, they are allowed to go and do things," said Anderton.

For those teens in the program, there's no set timeline on completion.

Whether it takes 90 days or 180 days, ILP wants the youth to work at successful futures outside of the foster care system.

"We have high hopes that if we're successful, we'd like to expand the program, but right now we're really trying to perfect our first home and make that successful and learn from the youth that are currently living there," said Anderton. "We know this is a growing need in our community, and so we're excited to join those providers in providing this," she said.

All of the youth come from the abuse and neglect foster system in either the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services or the West Michigan Partnership for Children in Kent County. The program is referral-based.

