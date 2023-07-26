Home catches fire as new owners prepare to move in

WALKER, Mich. — A recently sold house in Walker is likely a total loss after a fire destroyed the main level Wednesday.

They're looking for a cause but Walker Fire Department Chief David Pelton says the fire had a head start.

"Since the home was well involved when we got on scene it's going to be a little more challenging to find the origin and cause" explains Pelton.

The first calls came in around 2:45 a.m. for a house on Ferndale Ave near Chesterfield Blvd, the flames already dominating the building by the time first responders arrived.

"We'll do a secondary search to be sure there's no one's inside," Pelton told FOX 17 the initial search of the home showed no one inside and no vehicles in the garage. "We're in the overhaul mode right now finding hot spots and extinguishing them."

The fire is out, but crews will be there for some time to determine the cause. The heat also melted siding on a house to the north and a shed to the south.

Walker's Police Department is working to alert the new owners, who had just begun the process of moving in.