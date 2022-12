KENTWOOD, Mich. — From clothing to art and everything in between, there will a lot to shop from at an annual craft show happening at Woodland Mall on Saturday.

It's the second annual event and brings dozens of vendors, in addition to the stores who already call the mall home.

There will be 40 crafters, bakers and vendors throughout the mall.

The event is taking place Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.