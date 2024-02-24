‘He’s a hero’: Man badly burned after running into Rockford house fire to get kids

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford man is burned badly after running into his home to save his kids during a house fire, according to family members.

The Rockford Fire Department tells FOX 17 a fire broke out at a home on East Main Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Danielle Aniszko, the homeowner's sister, told FOX 17 that her brother now is in the hospital.

"He had went back into the house thinking the kids were still in the house, so he panicked. He went back in looking for them. They had went out another door," Aniszko said. "The kids did what they had been taught to do if this happened, you know, to run across the street and wait for mom and dad. There was just some miscommunication. They came out and did what they're supposed to, but...they got moved down the sidewalk a little ways further from the fire, so when he came out and he didn't see them there, he panicked thinking they were still in the house."

She says his wife and kids are fine, but about 30% of her brother's body is covered in burns.

"They say he'll pull through but he's rough," Aniszko explained.

It's not clear yet how the fire started or how much damage it caused, but Aniszko says they lost everything and, "escaped with only their pj's."

"We don't know. I haven't heard if they've heard from their insurance company yet," Aniszko said.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

"The neighborhood and this community are great," Aniszko said. "I'm just glad that this community is so great, that they're coming, surrounding him with love and, you know, helping them out when they need it."

