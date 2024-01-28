Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (January 27-28)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're not a huge football fan and won't be staying in to watch the Lions this weekend, there are plenty of other events to keep you occupied going on throughout West Michigan.

Griffins Youth Foundation Great Skate Winterfest

The Great Skate Winterfest returns to Rosa Parks Circle ice rink this weekend. For 24 hours—January 27 to 28—there'll be a skating marathon to raise money for the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation. The Griffins players and coaches will all be there, each with a designated skating time so there'll be someone around the clock there alongside Griffins fans. Skating starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday and runs through 10 p.m. Sunday. You can see a complete skating schedule at griffinshockey.com.

Kids & Family Expo

It's all about wellness at the Kids & Family Expo in Grand Rapids. This one-day-only, family-focused event is at Devos Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's meant to empower parents and their kids, promoting wellness through interactive, educational and physical activities. There will be plenty to keep everyone busy, including a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, games and more. The event is presented by the Mental Health Foundation of Michigan. Tickets are $9.00, and you can find them here.

Pop Scholars at The Midtown GR

There are a couple of chances to get your laugh on this weekend. On Saturday night the pop scholars take the stage at Midtown GR. It's improv comedy at it's best, keeping everyone on their toes with fast-paced humor, great comedic timing and natural chemistry. Tickets are $20, you can head to popscholars.com to get yours.

Muskegon PD Comedy Benefit Featuring Mike Armstrong

It's comedy for a great cause as the Muskegon Police Department is putting on a fundraiser to help raise money to help develop it's K-9 program. The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday at the Fricano's Event Center. Mike Armstrong takes the stage at 6:30. He's been on HBO, Comedy Central and Fox and has opened for major acts like Michael Bublé and Alan Jackson. General admission tickets are $25 and include pizza, salad and bread sticks. There will also be a cash bar and raffle prizes. Click here to purchase tickets.

Free Family Movie at the Frauenthal - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spidey is coming to the Frauenthal Center on Sunday for a free family movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home features Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. In the film, Peter Parker is now unmasked and some major problems come up with the reveal. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3. You don't need tickets, just grab the family or your friends and show up. The film is rated PG-13. Click here for more details.

The Harlem Globetrotters at Van Andel Arena

Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to Grand Rapids on Sunday. You'll get to see record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, dunking and comedy to the court, taking on their fierce longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Everything starts at 3 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Click here to get tickets.

