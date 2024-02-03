Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (February 3 & 4)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first weekend of February is here, and with it comes plenty of fun events for the whole family to check out here in West Michigan.

Michigan International Auto Show

Rev up your engines... because the Michigan International Auto Show is parked at Devos Place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. It's the perfect place to shop for your next new car, check out the hottest new vehicles or see soon-to-be-released models.The show, which runs through Sunday, is all about exploring new technology and innovation in the auto industry. Ticketsare $12 for adults, kids aged 6-14 are just $5 while those 5 and under get in free. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and close at 9 p-m., and on Sunday the show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by going to grautoshow.com.

Bridge Street Makers Market & Bar Hop

In Grand Rapids, the Bridge Street Makers Market and Bar Hop returns with more locations that ever. On Saturday from 1-6 p.m., there will be a variety of handmade items on display and drinks available in Bridge Street businesses including One Bourbon, Bridge Street market, and Kusterer Brauhaus. There will be jewerly, knit goods, home decor, metalworking, prints, soap, candles and much more. The market is free to attend, you'll only pay for what you want to buy or drink. For more information, click here.

BUGS at GRPM

This weekend is your last chance to check out the BUGS exhibitat Grand Rapids Public Museum. The immersive exhibit showcases the unique talents possessed by bugs such as exo-skeletons, swarm intelligence and even mind control. Guests can see creepy-crawlies up close and personal with large-scale models crafted by the National Museum of New Zealand in collaboration with five-time Academy Award-winning film studio Weta Workshop (known for their work on the Lord of The Rings and Hobbit trilogies). The BUGS exhibit runs through Sunday, February 4 and is included in the regular GRPM ticket cost.

38th Annual JCI Snowfest

Snowfest is coming back to downtown Muskegon for its 38th year. The fun all happens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. There will be cornhole, snow volleyball, and the "Battle of the Bowls" soup/chili cookoff. This year's festivities will also include a brand-new disc golf putting tournament, axe throwing, a euchre tournament, a pre-party and a trivia-themed afterparty. There will also be a bloody mary contest showcasing the talents of bars and restaurants in downtown Muskegon. Get all the details at jcimuskegon.org or check out their Facebook page.

Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest

It's time for the third annual Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest happening Saturday at The Foundry. There will be two sessions, one from 4-6:30 p.m. and another from 7:30-10 p.m. The festival features over 100 whiskeys, a cocktail station and a V.I.P. section. Most of the bottles are bourbon, but there will also be a few non-bourbon options such as beer, wine and other spirits. There will also be food trucks, live music and vendors. Tickets start at $40, and you can find more information here.

Que the Creek

Que the Creek is back on Saturday for its fourth year. Area restaurants and pit-masters will have BBQ samples available for judging to determine who has the best BBQ in Battle Creek. The family-friendly event will have BBQ vendors, live music, yard games, drinks and more. It all goes down at Kellogg Arena from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are just 5 dollars and kids 12 and under get in free. Check out the Que the Creek website for more.

