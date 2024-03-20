Have you seen her? Search on-going for woman from Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County sheriff's deputies are asking for your help to find a 34-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday night.

Tamietha Hollis was last seen near her home on Sandown Drive SW in Byron Township on March 19. She was seen wearing a gray beanie hat with a white stripe, brown hooded sweatshirt, a green jacket with "DEAN TRANSPORTATION" on it, pink shoes, and may be using a walker.

Kent County Sheriff's Office An undated photo of Tamietha Hollis

Hollis stands about 5-feet tall and weighs about 226 pounds.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says she has care that she needs to receive. If you have seen her, or know where she is, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125.

