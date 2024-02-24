'Happy and friendly and welcoming': 4,000+ attend 18th annual Winter Beer Festival

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The 18th annual Winter Beer Festival returned to LMCU Ballpark Saturday, featuring hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan breweries.

Organizers say they had a great turnout with more than 4,000 people in attendance, along with about 118 different breweries.

“We pour small samples. People like to smell them, share them, taste them. It’s a great way for somebody who’s kind of discovering local breweries and local beer. It’s also great for somebody who thinks they don’t like beer and just wants to kind of check it out because there’s so many different things – from lighter to darker, bitter, sweet or fruity, sour or you name it," Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said. “It’s also really fun for people who are in tune with the beer scene because there are breweries that are new or breweries that geographically maybe you don’t get to. And even some of your favorite breweries might bring something that they don’t have on tap at their tasting room yet, so it’s, that’s all great.”

Proceeds from ticket sales went to Michigan Brewers Guild and helped offset the costs associated with hosting the festival.

Michigan Brewers Guild is a nonprofit created to serve beer lovers, promote Michigan breweries and exhibit craft beer at different events, according to its website.

“The people are happy and friendly and welcoming, and that’s one of the best things is the camaraderie and the good, the good feeling of being around everybody and sharing a beer,” Graham added.

The event ran from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and was limited to people ages 21 and up.

