Hammer & Stain to host series of children's summer camps in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Hammer & Stain West Michigan is hosting three summer camps for children ages 6 and up throughout the summer, according to the Grandville DIY studio.

We’re told they will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on June 14-18, July 19-23, and August 9-13.

Participants will create one or two crafts projects each day that will coincide with that week’s theme, Hammer & Stain explains.

“The past year has been difficult for everyone, especially our kiddos.” says Owner Jennifer VanStrien. “As a mom, I want to provide an opportunity for kids to get out of the house, use their hands, and create this summer. It can also give mom and dad a chance to get in some uninterrupted work!”

Registration is due June 1, Hammer & Stain tells us.

Click here for more information.

