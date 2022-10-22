Halloween events from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As West Michigan is in the midst of fall, there are plenty of activities that people can enjoy especially with Halloween less than two weeks away.

The West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing some ideas if you're looking for something to do.

Cornwell's Turkeyville

Cornwell's Turkeyville is in Marshall. If you've never been to Turkeyville before, they have a restaurant where they serve up Grandma Cornwell's original turkey recipes all year round. In addition to homemade fudge, ice cream, pies and more, fall is a great time to visit Turkeyville. They have seasonal events for the month of October like a hunted adventure on Saturdays and Sundays. You can also take a creepy hayride, go in a haunted barn, go through a corn maze and take a spooky train ride. You'll also find homemade donuts and apple cider as well as pumpkins, mums and more fall items. Halloween costumes are encouraged as well.

Journeyman Distillery

On October 29, you can visit Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks for a halloween dance party and costume contest. The event will feature halloween-inspired cocktails, DJ music entertainment and fire pits. Costumes are optional but encouraged, and those who dress up will be entered for a free chance to win Journeyman gift cards. It starts at 8:00 p.m. and your $10 ticket purchase includes a free welcome drink.

Coopersville & Marne Railway

You can visit Coopersville & Marne Railway and ride the pumpkin train. This is a West Michigan family fall tradition where passengers will enjoy a 90-minute train journey. During the ride, live actors will entertain passengers. Each child's ticket includes a free, locally grown pumpkin that the kids can pick from the pumpkin patch at the end of the ride. It is recommended to reserve your spot as space fills up.

