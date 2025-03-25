Habitat for Humanity Kent County building 100 homes in 3 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity of Kent County (HHKC) announced an ambitious goal on Tuesday: to build 100 homes in the next three years.

So far, they've raised $6 million of the $8 million they say is needed to make it a reality. They're calling it the Imagine Capital Campaign.

“We typically in the past have built around 15 homes per year,” HHKC Executive Director Bev Theil said.

The homes will mostly be multifamily, with one of the projects being a five-story multifamily home for sale by level.

More than half of the homes built will be in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, with some being sprinkled in the Black Hills neighborhood, as well as the Baxter neighborhood.

It's all an effort to address the housing crisis.

“They’re really trying to do something new, something different. Because we do know that there’s a such a crisis right now for homes,” says Imagine Capital Campaign Chair Attah Obande.

Construction has already begun on seven units. Habitat for Humanity is utilizing third-party builders and lenders to help make it happen.

People can apply to be housed with Habitat here.

