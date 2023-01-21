Gunfire hits Wyoming woman, duplex & vehicle

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming woman was wounded during a Saturday morning shooting that also saw both residences of a duplex plus a vehicle struck by gunfire.

At 4:07 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Buchanan Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a duplex residence had been struck by numerous gunshots fired by unknown individuals.

They also learned that a 50-year-old woman who had been sleeping inside had been wounded once in the arm. She was transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition later Saturday.

Both residences in the duplex and a vehicle in the driveway also were struck by gunfire.

Other people were inside the residences, but nobody else was injured.

Police said a silver sports car was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting and is being sought by investigators.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

