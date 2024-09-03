Watch Now
Gun found in Rockford school parking lot during morning drop-off

Rockford Public Schools
A letter sent to parents of students at Parkside, River Valley Academy and Rockford Public Schools Preschool.
ROCKFORD, Mich. — A gun was found lying in a school parking lot Tuesday morning on the first day of preschool for many children in Rockford.

During drop off at the Rockford Community Services & Administration Building, a parent spotted a firearm on the pavement. That parent picked it up and locked it in their own vehicle while calling police.

Officers arrived and secured the gun while investigating how it ended up outside the school building. They eventually determined the gun fell from the vehicle of a different parents who was dropping their child off at the administration building.

Police are in contact with the gun's owner. The situation remains under investigation.

The details of the situation were shared by the district in a letter to parents of students at the preschool and the nearby Parkside Elementary and River Valley Academy.

Multiple parents reached out to FOX 17 about the situation, sharing the letter with us.

In the letter Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews says the gun never entered a building or came into the possession of a student.

Read the letter below:

Memo to Rockford Parents from Sept 3, 2024 by WXMI on Scribd

