Gun found at Walker school; police investigate

WALKER, Mich. — Police say they searched the premises of a West Michigan school after one student found a gun on campus.

According to the Walker Police Department, officers were sent to the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science on Monday afternoon when a firearm was reported on campus.

A student had discovered a gun somewhere on the school's campus, though police say staff and students do not typically visit that area. A staff member quickly cleared the area and called police.

Officers searched the WMAES premises on Monday.

However, police are looking into possible connections between Monday's discovery and an incident that happened in February.

On February 15, Walker police arrested two people in connection to an early morning hit-and-run crash, involving a stolen car. Later in the day, WMAES students noticed ammo in the parking lot. When Walker police showed up at the school to investigate the ammo, they were told two juveniles were trying to break into the school building.

READ: Two arrested after ammo found in Walker school's parking lot

The two juveniles were involved in the hit-and-run crash, police say.

Police also emphasized the two people were not threatening the school.

At the time, the Walker Police Department praised the "quick thinking" response of WMAES:

WMAES Staff should be applauded for their quick thinking and proper actions this morning. They followed safety protocols well, kept communications open, and ensured the safety of students while assisting with a fluid & unfolding police investigation. We train with this school regularly and this morning was a true testament to their continued commitment to school safety. In what was a stressful and momentarily chaotic incident, they reacted in impressive fashion. We will continue to work with WMAES as we continue to strive for efficient, and more importantly, safe responses to these types of incidents. Walker Police Department

On Monday, Walker police again thanked the school for their cooperation. "We would again like to commend WMAES for working closely with Walker PD to ensure the campus is safe for all."

The investigation is still open, police say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube