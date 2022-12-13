Watch Now
GRPS midterm results recertified, prop 3 recount may be finished Dec. 14

Lauren Edwards Fox 17
The partial recount begins in Kent County at GRPS University.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 13, 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The recount of one precinct in the city of Grand Rapids for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is complete.

Tuesday, election workers recertified the results of the Grand Rapids Public Schools vote.

"We concluded and recertified the original results for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education in order to remedy that paperwork error where two names were transposed," says Lisa Posthumus Lyons. "We're making our way through the absentee counting boards in the city of Grand Rapids for the proposal three recount."

The recount on proposal 3 is expected to be completed Wednesday.

