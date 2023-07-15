Watch Now
GRPD: Man dead following shooting on city's southwest side

FOX 17
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jul 15, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot on Grand Rapids' southwest side on Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department was called to a shooting around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Ionia Avenue SW and Hall Street SW.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man in the road at Ionia Avenue SW and Canton Street SW. He was reportedly transported and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer's website or at (616) 774-2345.

