Greece-based snack maker to establish US HQ in Kentwood, add 185 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that a Greece-based snack company will set up its U.S. headquarters in Kentwood.

We’re told SnackCraft will add 185 good-paying jobs.

“This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic opportunity in West Michigan’s agribusiness sector and build on our efforts to grow Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and invest in every region of our great state,” says Governor Whitmer.

The Michigan governor’s office says the move will generate an estimated $41.75 million in investment thanks to a $1 million grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

SnackCraft will be located at the former site of Kerry Foods, according to the state of Michigan.

“Michigan’s economy is growing," Whitmer adds. "Unemployment is low, we have added 133,000 jobs in the last 12 months, and we continue to build on our manufacturing heritage. Our future is bright, and investments like this one by SnackCraft will help us continue moving our state forward.”

