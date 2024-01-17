Graphic Packaging to close Wyoming plant

WYOMING, Mich. — Graphic Packaging International (GPI) announced it plans to close its Wyoming plant.

The facility produces paper-made packaging materials such as folding cartons, a representative of the company explained to FOX 17.

We’re told the Wyoming location’s operations will be consolidated with the rest of company’s plant network.

The plant is expected to close sometime next quarter. Meanwhile, GPI encourages its Wyoming employees to take advantage of their outplacement services and apply for other roles within the company.

