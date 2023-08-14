Grandville police seek woman who shot at empty vehicle

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman reportedly shot a number of rounds at an empty vehicle over the weekend.

The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says it happened before 9 p.m. Sunday night near Jenison Street and Wedgewood Court.

The suspect is still being sought. GPD describes her as a Black woman who was dressed in all pink when the shooting took place.

We’re told she drove away in a black SUV.

Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger as the suspect likely knows the owner of the vehicle she shot at.

Those with information related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with police at 616-538-6110 (option 2) or Silent Observer.

