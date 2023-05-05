Grandville PD: Unsettling noise by school was home under construction

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville home under construction raised concerns at a nearby school Friday morning, prompting school officials to file a police report.

The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says staff members at Grandville Middle School notified them of loud noises stemming from behind the school before 11 a.m.

Following multiple interviews and a thorough search, police say they determined the noise was caused by construction on a home in the near vicinity.

GPD assures that no shots were fired and the school is safe.

“Thankfully this situation was not a threat, but we will always manage these types of circumstances with the greatest abundance of caution and safety,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

