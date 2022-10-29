Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Mall parking lot

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon.

The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.

We’re told a third vehicle, unoccupied at the time, was also hit.

No injuries were reported.

Police say both cars took off in unknown directions.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicles as a black Ford Explorer (newer model) and a dark-colored Honda Accord or Civic from the early 2000s, according to GPD.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 616-538-6110 (option 2). Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube