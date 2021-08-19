Grandville Meijer shuts down bottle room for RoboDawgs fundraiser

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — If you were trying to return your cans at the Grandville Meijer Wednesday, you may have run into issues. The can return area was open for RoboDawgs only.

COVID-19 shut down their normal fundraiser of selling fireworks bundles, so the RoboDawgs did what they do best: they found a solution.

The Grandville Robotics Team has been collecting cans for months, even setting up a stand outside the school for drive-up donations.

They've spent the summer sorting plastic from aluminum and putting them in clean bags.

Starting at midnight groups of teens and parents were taking them back, collecting the return money from Meijer and keeping the team where they want to be --together and on the road to the next competition.

The RoboDawgs tell us they have been overwhelmed by the community support and the 'donation stations' are going to stay right where they are on campus. So, it's not too late to help them out!

