Grandville Independence Day celebrations scaled down, fireworks pending

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville’s Independence Day celebrations will be scaled down due to COVID-19, according to the City of Grandville.

We’re told the parade, pancake breakfast, carnival, craft show, live music and food vendors have all been canceled this year.

The City says the July 4 Celebration Committee plans to move forward with the flag raising at Wedgwood Park, 5K race, flyover and baseball/softball games; however, plans for the fireworks show on Monday, July 5 are still pending.

Final decisions are expected to be made by the end of this month, the City says.

