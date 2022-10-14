Grandville FD receives $800K donation toward new truck

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Fire Department received some much-needed help from the state of Michigan Friday morning.

Rep. Carol Glanville handed firefighters a check for $800,000, which will go toward the purchase of a new fire engine.

That new engine will replace the fire department’s 35-year-old truck. That is expected to happen in June 2023 at the earliest.

Fire Chief Michael May says the donation was a pleasant surprise.

“This was the accumulation of five years of planning and a lot of deferrals. You know, when the economy was in much worse shape than it is today,” says May. “But this truck has needed to be replaced for about eight years. And we had just gotten to the point where we were starting to move forward with those plans. And the representative came in with this gift and have a grant that is just appreciated beyond measure.”

Fire engines cost roughly $1.3 million. Friday’s donation comes from the state of Michigan’s 2023 budget.

