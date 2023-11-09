Grandville employment agency lowering employment barriers with drive

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville employment agency hopes to lower barriers that keep people from finding work.

AIMS Advantage is holding a “take an item, give an item” event through Christmas Day.

AIMS services 20–40 people who are looking for work daily, up from previous years.

However, they are not always in possession of items needed for the job, such as proper clothes and steel-toed boots.

The agency also provides winter coats and extra food to those who need them.

"If they come in to get a job, and they don't have one of these items, … it would help them get to work better. Or if it's something that is preventing them from starting the job, they are able to come in and take whatever is needed with us,” says Talent Acquisition Manager Joe Homrich. “And if they do have anything else that they can donate, maybe it doesn't fit them anymore, if it's in good condition, they are more than welcome to donate it so it can help another member of the community."

FOX 17

“Take an item, give an item” is available to those who need it, not just current or prospective workers.

Others who wish to donate to the cause are invited to bring items in to the agency.

AIMS Advantage can be found near Porter Street on Chicago Drive.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube