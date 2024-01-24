Grandville barbershop offering Lions fan chance to upturn pennant

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan barbershop is showcasing its support for the Detroit Lions by celebrating this exciting season after so many years of heartbreak.

Zach’s Barbershop in Grandville has a Lions pennant that has been hanging a little different than the rest.

“We bought all the pennants for all, like, our local stuff. So, we got, you know, Michigan, Michigan State, Tigers, all the local colleges here. So, of course, you had to get the Lions one also,” owner Angie Booker explained to FOX 17. “We decided that we couldn’t take it off the wall, so we’re like, ‘let’s turn it upside down, and until they can prove themselves to be a better team, than we would write it.’ And it’s been a long time.”

Booker and her husband have owned the barbershop for more than a decade.

Despite how the Lions pennant hangs, Booker still shows her support for the team with pictures of Dan Campbell as a tight end, Aidan Hutchinson and Barry Sanders.

“If you go way back, I remember watching football on Sundays with my dad, always watching Barry Sanders. So, that’s just kind of always been the favorite Lion,” Booker said.

But she’ll never forget the 2008 season when Detroit went 0-16.

“Clients would come in and kind of just ask us, like, ‘why is that even up on the wall?’”

But now, the Lions are showing their grit, playing like a team we haven’t seen in decades.

“We are trying to find our biggest Lions fan for this Saturday. Our pennant has been upturned for the last 12 years and we are trying to find someone to do the honors for us. And we thought, ‘who better than a huge Lions fan that supported them through and through, through the rock, now that they’re doing well,’” she said. “It just kind of came to a consensus over the years that in order to prove themselves, it had to be two playoff wins, and that happened this last Sunday, so we’re going to flip it this week.”

Head to Zach’s Barber Shop’s Facebook page for a chance to be the fan who gets to flip the pennant this Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube