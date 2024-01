GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville bakery is serving up Detroit Lions-themed doughnuts as the team heads to San Francisco for the NFC Championship!

Steenstra’s Royal Dutch Bakery says their shelves will be fully stocked in the mornings but supplies are limited.

Patrons are asked to call ahead of time to reserve their order for the weekend.

Visit the bakery's Facebook page for more information.

