Grand River water rescue underway in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A water rescue is underway in Walker Tuesday afternoon.

The Walker Fire Department (WFD) says they heard reports of an individual who had gone into the Grand River between Johnson and Millennium parks after 11 a.m.

We’re told that person came up for air and went back underwater.

Discarded clothing along the shore corroborated those reports, fire officials say.

WFD says rescue teams from Kent and Ottawa counties are providing assistance.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

