Grand Rapids Public Schools releases communicable disease guidance for the start of school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students head back to school, some children and their parents are still wondering what restrictions may look like as COVID lingers.

At least one district released reminder guidelines for parents to keep all students safe for the upcoming year.

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said students no longer need to social distance or test daily for COVID-19.

It may have left some parents with questions heading into a new school year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) released their guidance to make sure their students stay healthy, a week before students head back to the classrooms.

The district said it's basing the latest guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Kent County Health Department (KCHD).

Communicable Disease Prevention :

Vaccination against preventable communicable diseases is the leading public health disease prevention strategy. All students and staff are strongly encouraged to receive all recommended vaccinations. Click here for a vaccine schedule by age.

All confirmed communicable diseases need to be reported to the school health office.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of a communicable disease should stay home and contact their health care provider or school nurse for guidance. Symptoms may include, but are not limited to: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea Unexplained rash



COVID-19 Specific Information :

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 still need to be reported to the school health office.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for 5 days from the onset of symptoms. Masks are strongly encouraged upon return to school for days 6-10 following onset of symptoms.

Masks also remain optional for the district.

Monkeypox Specific Information :

According to MDHHS Press Release date July 28, 2022, monkeypox can be spread to anyone through close, personal, and frequent skin to skin contact. It is believed that direct contact with the monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids is the most common way that monkeypox is being spread. If you feel sick or have a rash, do not attend school or social gatherings, and contact your health care provider.

GRPS said the guidelines may be subject to change should the district receive new guidance or public health orders from the CDC, MDHHS, and/or KCHD.

If your child attends another school district, you should contact them directly for any questions or concerns you may have regarding guidance for the upcoming school year.