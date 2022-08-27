Grand Rapids Public Schools hosts '1st Annual Alumni Classic' varsity football game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools will host its first ever city-wide "Alumni Classic" Varsity football game at Houseman Field on Saturday.

Kickoff between Union Redhawks and the Ottawa Hills Bengals is scheduled for noon.

GRPS also invited alumni to a tailgate pre-game party from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with free games, a bounce house, music, free food, school spirit swag for sale, and opportunities for community partners to support their favorite team.

Tickets for the game will be sold at the Houseman Field ticket window on game day at 9:00 a.m. for $5 per person (ages 2 and above).

Middle school and younger student must be accompanied by an adult.

The schedule for the event is as follows:



9:00 a.m. - Ticket sales begin

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Tailgate Pre-Game Party

10:00 a.m. - Gates Open

11:50 a.m. - National Anthem Sing-A-Long

12:00 p.m. - Kickoff

