Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts dozens of organizations to celebrate culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the city of Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas long-standing history of diversity and cultural traditions, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting its annual Cultural Heritage Festival.

The history dates back from early explorers and fur traders, to modern day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.

The Cultural Heritage Festival brings in around 28 organizations to share different country's cultures, backgrounds and connections to West Michigan through visual presentations, music, art and food.

This year's festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is included with general admission to the museum.

The celebration will feature a variety of organizations, performances, and presentations. The Museum Café will feature food from around the globe.

The Museum is also hosting two core exhibitions having a primary focus on diversity and culture: 'Newcomers: The People of This Place' which highlights the ethnic groups that have settled the Grand Rapids area, and 'Anishinabek: The People of this Place' which focuses on the Native American culture in the region.

