Grand Rapids Public Museum announces return of annual holiday displays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) just announced the return of Camp Curious: Snowflake Break Sessions.

It's for 1st through 6th graders to enjoy fun and engaging, themed programs focused on science, history, and culture during school breaks this holiday season.

For two weeks this December, students in 1st through 6th grade will be able to use the museum as a learning lab – experimenting, learning, and growing. They can explore their creativity through design challenges in 'Dream it, Build it LEGO® Bricks', explore cultures from around the world through artifact investigation in 'Holidays Across the Globe' and uncover connections between plants, animals, and environments around West Michigan in 'The Art of Nature'.

Camp Curious: Snowflake Break sessions will take place Monday through Thursday, from December 19th through December 22nd, and the week following, December 27th through December 30th, with session options from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Camps will be limited to 16 registrants per session, and are $40 per child, with a reduced rate of $30 per child for GRPM members. Campers will be provided with supplies for each activity.

To learn more or to register for Camp Curious: Snowflake Break sessions, visit their website.

Holiday Displays Return

Visitors to the GRPM this holiday season will experience special activities for the entire family including the ever-popular Herpolsheimer's Train, historic Grand Rapids built from LEGO® bricks, Santas from around the world, a Santa and Elf scavenger hunt, holiday planetarium show, and more.

Historic LEGO® Display - Beginning December 3

See historic Grand Rapids like never before, built from LEGO® bricks! The 1925-era display, complete with operating trams, gives an up-close view of old-time Grand Rapids with historic buildings built to scale, along with a fun search-and-find activity for all ages. Viewing of this display is included with general admission. This exhibit is built by the West Michigan LEGO® Train Club.

Herpolshiemer’s Train - Beginning November 19

Visitors to the Museum can enjoy a community favorite on display – the Herpolsheimer’s Child Passenger Train. The Train is included with general admission to the Museum and will be on display through January 18.

The monorail train debuted as “Santa’s Rocket Express” when the new Herpolsheimer’s Department Store opened in 1949. Recognizable to any baby-boomer resident of Grand Rapids, the train chugged along the ceiling of the toy department at the Herpolsheimer’s Department Store.

Santa and Elf Hunt - Riddles will help visitors find 15 historic Santas from around the world in the Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibit and learn about the traditions of each culture around Saint Nick. Then, visitors will follow clues to try to find all 12 elves hidden throughout the three floors of the Museum. Each year the elves change their hiding spots. The Santa & Elf Hunt is available in English and Spanish, is included with general admission, and can be picked up in the Museum’s front lobby.

Let it Snow Planetarium Show - Beginning November 26

Let it Snow features a new variety of festive classics from Frank Sinatra and Chuck Berry to Burl Ives and Brenda Lee, and includes a stunning multimedia finale by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The soundtrack is visually enhanced with thematic animation, laser imagery, and special effects. Tickets are $4 each with general admission to the Museum, $2 for Museum members, and $5 each for planetarium-only tickets. Let it Snow will play from November 26 through December 16.

December Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ Concert: Holiday Classics - December 9 and 10

Deck the halls this season by enjoying cheerful holiday songs on the GRPM’s 1928 Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ and classics such as Jingle Bells, Silent Night, The First Noel, and more. In-person tickets are $15, with a discounted price of $10 for Museum members. Virtual tickets are $10 per household, with a discounted price of $6 for member households.

Kent County residents receive reduced admission. Kent County adults are only $10 for general admission and Kent County children 17 and under enjoy FREE general admission.

Tickets can be purchased here.