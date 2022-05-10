Grand Rapids Public Library receives thousands in grants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library received $59,541 in grants from the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

The library will use this money to support library collections and programming.

Specifically, the grants with fund the following programs and initiatives:

$20,000 for Hispanic Heritage Programming, including author visits, community conversations, Fiesta Storytimes, Music in the Stacks and a Day of the Dead celebration

$11,000 for a Media Literacy Week, including a day-long conference and a partnership between GRPL, the Community Media Center and Wealthy Theatre

$9,235 for new audiobooks, both on CD and eAudiobooks

$7,500 for processing, digitizing and promoting archival collections that focus on the women of Grand Rapids

$4,000 to create a Creston Neighborhood Storywalk

$4,000 for Storytime for Adults, a monthly (Sept.-Dec.) event at Creston Brewery

$3,806 to buy and support archival collections related to American history, focusing on local history, Michigan history and the old Northwest Territory

