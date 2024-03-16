Watch Now
Grand Rapids Police investigating after overnight shooting injures 1

Posted at 6:01 AM, Mar 16, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was found shot on the city's Northwest side.

It happened at 12:26 a.m. on Saturday, when officers were called to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of Southwest Hamilton Avenue. They found a man there who'd been shot in the chest. He was taken for medical treatment and we're told he's in stable condition.

Police say they don't have a suspect yet. Anyone who knows anything about the incident should call GRPD at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

