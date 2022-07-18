Grand Rapids Police investigate three overnight shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened early late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first shooting happened around 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Buchanan Ave. Police say someone shot at a home 10 times in what they believe was a drive-by. A man was hit int he leg, but is expected to survive. Police did not catch a suspect, and did not share a description.

The second shooting happened on Lexington SW around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Police say this shooting was not a drive-by, but was in a residential area. A suspect shot a woman in the leg. She is expected to survive. The suspect ran off. Investigators tried to track them with a K9 officer, but the dog lost the scent because of heavy foot traffic in the area.

Then at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, police got the call to a BP Gas Station on the corner of MLK and Eastern. Police say a man was shot in the leg during what they believe was a drive-by. He is expected to be okay. They were not able to share a suspect or vehicle description yet.