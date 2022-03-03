Grand Rapids men accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters in Kent County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies arrested two Grand Rapids men accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested a 55-year-old man and a 35-year-old man on a 20-year felony charge of conducting a criminal enterprise.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were investigating a break-in at a storage unit facility along English Avenue on February 11. Deputies say suspects had broken into multiple vehicles and cut off their catalytic converters.

Deputies developed leads on a possible suspect vehicle, and detectives joined the investigation.

On March 1, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to catch two suspects in the act of cutting off catalytic converters at a park and ride lot along 10 Mile Road near US-131.

Deputies say stolen property found while executing search warrants has been returned to their rightful owners.

Deputies say they believe both men have been involved in other thefts.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.