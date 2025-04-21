Watch Now
Grand Rapids man missing after trip to Howard City

Michigan State Police
Richard Savickas (left) is missing after a trip to Howard City on April 20. He may be driving his vehicle (pictured right).
HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a man from Grand Rapids who did not make it home after a visit to Howard City on Easter.

Richard Savickas was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday when he left for home. Family says he is showing early signs of dementia and may have become confused while driving.

Richard Savickas.jpg
A picture of Richard Savickas

The 77-year-old was last seen driving a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with license plate ATS 759.

Savickas Vehicle.jpg
A 2014 Jeep Patriot that Richard Savickas was last seen driving on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Anyone with information on where Savickas is should contact Michigan State Police's Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

