Grand Rapids man missing after trip to Howard City

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a man from Grand Rapids who did not make it home after a visit to Howard City on Easter.

Richard Savickas was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday when he left for home. Family says he is showing early signs of dementia and may have become confused while driving.

Michigan State Police A picture of Richard Savickas

The 77-year-old was last seen driving a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with license plate ATS 759.

Michigan State Police A 2014 Jeep Patriot that Richard Savickas was last seen driving on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Anyone with information on where Savickas is should contact Michigan State Police's Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT!

Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post are asking for your help in locating RICHARD PAUL SAVICKAS, 77 - years-old.

He was last seen around 7 PM last evening leaving Howard City towards his home in Grand Rapids. Richard has early signs of dementia and his… pic.twitter.com/Z0bUOsQWc0 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) April 21, 2025

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube