Grand Rapids man missing after trip to Howard City

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a man from Grand Rapids who did not make it home after a visit to Howard City on Easter.
Richard Savickas was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday when he left for home. Family says he is showing early signs of dementia and may have become confused while driving.
The 77-year-old was last seen driving a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with license plate ATS 759.
Anyone with information on where Savickas is should contact Michigan State Police's Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.
