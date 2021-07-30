Grand Rapids man arrested, charged for alleged assault at Alpine store

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for the alleged assault of a woman at an Aldi store in Alpine Township Wednesday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a man with a knife confronting a woman in the parking lot, demanding that she step out of her vehicle on the morning of July 28, Sgt. Joy Matthews explains.

The woman managed to shut and lock her car door after kicking and screaming at the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told 55-year-old Andrew Jay Boyle was charged on Friday for unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and weapons-related assault.

Boyle is currently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $100K surety bond, according to Sergeant Matthews.

