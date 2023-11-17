Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival kicking off its 16th year at DeVos Place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival is kicking off its 16th year this weekend at DeVos Place.

It's an annual tasting event, featuring more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area's finest restaurants.

From the person who lives and breathes some of the best of the best food and drink to the newcomer looking for an introduction to the world of food and spirits, the festival hopes to deliver the best experience to please every palate.

The event begins Thursday, November 16th with a VIP Preview Night before the general public can join in both Friday, November 17th & Saturday, November 18th.

Dates & Times



Thursday, November 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (VIP Preview Night)

Friday, November 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: DeVos Place (303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)

Admission is $20 per person and each tasting ticket is $0.50. Attendees must be 21+ to enter. Valid ID is required.