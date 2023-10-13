Grand Rapids Griffins ready for tonight's home opener at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hey, hockey fans! The 2023-2024 season for the Grand Rapids Griffins will begin tonight at Van Andel Arena.

The team is set to play against the Colorado Eagles.

As of Friday morning, around 9,500 tickets had already been sold leaving over 10% of open seats left for those still needing to purchase tickets.

With the digital age, the box office said fans love to wait until the last minute to purchase tickets.

They said the sooner you purchase, the better seats you get, and the more time you have to prepare.

With seats already limited for the season opener, and the expectation of a sellout, they're suggesting you arrive early.

"We always encourage fans to download your tickets to your wallet while you’re at home while you have a really secure internet connection, and come a little bit early," said Grand Rapids Griffins VP of Ticket Sales and Digital Marketing Matt Batchelder.

The puck drop is at 7 p.m. tonight.

If you're hoping to come to the game, the box office will be open beginning at 5:30 p.m. or you can purchase them online.

"For the most part, you know, you’re kind of looking in, in the high teens to maybe, or if you go in the lower level close to the front, like in the $30 range, so very affordable, especially when you compare the Griffins to, you know, some of the the teams in Detroit area," said Batchelder.

The special for the game on Friday, October 13 is $2 beers and $2 hot dogs which will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.