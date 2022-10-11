Grand Rapids elementary school receives 201 books from Two Men and a Truck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids elementary school received more than 200 books thanks to a local moving company and a national nonprofit!

Collins Elementary was the recipient of 201 books as part of an effort to deliver nearly 6,000 copies of When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L.B. Deenihan to children in the U.S., according to Two Men and a Truck.

We’re told the effort is being done in partnership with First Book, which distributes books to organizations that help provide children with educational equality.

"Books are so important for students," says Two Men and a Truck Director of Marketing & Recruiting Morgan Nelson. "I know growing up, that was a huge part of my growing up with reading books and being able to have the opportunity to sit down at night with Mom and Dad and read a book over and over and over again. So I hope that gives these children the same opportunity."

The moving company says virtual learning created challenges for children living in underserved areas who may not be connected to the same resources as their classmates. This initiative aims to close that equity gap.

