Oakfield Township crash shuts down M-57

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-57 is closed going both directions between Lincoln Lake and Morgan Mills due to a two-car crash.

According to Michigan State Police, the roadway is shut down in both directions and travelers should seek an alternative route.

Grand Rapids troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash with injuries on M-57. The roadway is currently shutdown in both directions between Lincoln Lake and Morgan Mills. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FURvEg3Kik — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 10, 2022

This article will be updated with additional details as they become available.

