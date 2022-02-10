Watch
Oakfield Township crash shuts down M-57

Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 10, 2022
OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-57 is closed going both directions between Lincoln Lake and Morgan Mills due to a two-car crash.

According to Michigan State Police, the roadway is shut down in both directions and travelers should seek an alternative route.

This article will be updated with additional details as they become available.

