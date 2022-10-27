Grand Rapids collaborative receives $2.5M federal grant to end youth homelessness

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County has received more than $2 million toward ending youth homelessness in the area.

The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness/Continuum of Care (Coc) says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) awarded them a grant total of $2,477,852, which will be used to help service providers create a plan to end homelessness among those between 18 and 24 years old.

“We are honored to be one of the 17 communities selected to receive the YHDP grant this year, says Coalition Director Courtney Myers-Keaton.” The Coalition believes that complex social problems require multi-pronged approaches – this investment in our community is a great opportunity to innovate and make a huge difference for our unhoused youth and young adults.”

We’re told the YHDP designates select communities in the U.S. to help create and execute plans that prevent and end homelessness among young people.

