Early voting could lead Grand Rapids to reduce the number of voting precincts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The number of polling precincts in West Michigan's largest city could be cut down by more than a dozen under a proposal from the clerks's office.

The proposed change, which would reduce the number of precincts from 74 to 59, could be put to a final vote on April 29. City commissioners decided to put off a decision on the proposal during a meeting on April 15.

The city clerk explained the idea came about because of an increased number of people using early voting opprotunities in the November 2024 election. 57% of city voters casted a ballot before election day, meaning they did not utilize one of the day-of voting precincts.

“Given these trends, the Election Commission carefully crafted a proposed ordinance,” Clerk Joel Hondorp said in a new release Thursday morning.

He said the number of precincts would be reduced by consolidating some precincts and eliminating others.

“This proposal allowed for shifting resources to early and absentee voting while still ensuring all Grand Rapidians would maintain access to in-person election day locations throughout the City,” Hondrop wrote.

Changes to state over the last six years have given voters the ability to vote by absentee ballot or vote early in-person.

Commissioner Kelsey Perdue, who represents Grand Rapids Third Ward, said she was the only commissioner to vote no on the proposal’s previous vote.

She said she worries about voter access.

“The proposal risks undermining voter access. Michigan has made great strides to expand voter access in recent years. This proposal, however, would represent a step backward and is particularly harmful to the sector of the city most historically disenfranchised,” Perdue said.

Perdue also said the reduction in polling precincts could save the city $20,000, but that she was not in favor of the savings because of the difficulty she felt voters could have in casting a ballot.

“Saving $20,000 by closing polling places is not worth negatively impacting thousands of voters and the long-term risk of undermining voter participation,” she said. “After our great strides to expand voter access in Michigan in recent years, we should be expanding access—not making it harder for people to vote.”

Hondorp said he will bring additional options for consideration at the April 29 meeting. He did not detail what those options will be.

